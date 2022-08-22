Microsoft Teams will now let you drop the mic in style

Audio player loading…

A new update will let users really make an impact when leaving a Microsoft Teams call, the company has revealed.

A new entry (opens in new tab) on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap mentions a feature that will allow users to leave a video conferencing meeting from all their devices with a single tap.

The company says the move will benefit users who may have joined a meeting using multiple personal devices, for example when travelling or working from a shared office or public location.

Microsoft Teams call leaving

In the past, Microsoft says users joining a call from multiple personal devices may have seen a number of issues when leaving a meeting - including the particularly embarrassing problem of forgetting to leave the meeting on one of their many devices.

The update is still listed as being "in development", but has an expected general availability day of August 2022, meaning users may not have too long to wait.

When released, the feature will be available for Microsoft Teams users across desktop, web, iOS, Mac and Android.

The feature is the latest in a series of updates from the company as it looks to solve any possible issues with Microsoft Teams for users across the world.

Recently, the company announced a new update making it easier for users to turn their webcam on or off when on a call. Instead of fumbling with your mouse or keypad to bring up the Meeting Stage and then press the Video icon, a simple click of a button will now give users full control.

The latest update may also prove incredibly useful as Microsoft Teams is also working on an "Interactive Large Gallery" upgrade that will mean your calls will soon be able to view up to 49 video participants at once.

The update will also mean that users can interact with others via actions like pin and spotlight, and observe their meeting activity like raise hand and reactions.