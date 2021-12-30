Microsoft Teams update minimizes the opportunity for miscommunication

Audio player loading…

Getting your ideas across in Microsoft Teams will soon be even easier as Microsoft is working on a new update for its video conferencing software that will allow users to see messages in chat and participants in a video call at the same time.

Back in June, the software giant added chat bubbles to its online collaboration tool so that users wouldn't miss private messages sent during a video call. Just like in WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, these chat bubbles display a floating notification on your screen and according to Microsoft, they also make “chat more central to the conversation”.

While the introduction of chat bubbles enabled Teams users to see their private messages during meetings, Microsoft is now planning to make them available for group chats so that everyone can keep up with the conversations happening via text as well as those taking place in a video call at the same time.

Chat bubbles during Teams meetings

According to a new post in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, Microsoft plans to add a new feature to Teams that will allow everyone to view chats sent during a meeting on the front of room display in a Teams Room.

For those unfamiliar, Microsoft Teams Rooms is a dedicated hardware and software solution for video conferencing that was previously called Skype Rooms. With a Teams Rooms display set up in a meeting or conference room, in-person attendees can all focus on one screen at the front of a room as opposed to having to stare down at their laptops.

Now though with chat bubbles on a Teams Room display, those working from home will be able to add to the conversation taking place in a meeting room as attendees will be able to see their messages in chat alongside a meeting's video feed.

This new feature is set to roll out in April of next year and will likely be a welcome addition for organizations that have implemented hybrid work policies.

Looking to improve your video calls? Check out our roundups of the best video conferencing software, best business webcams and best headsets for conference calls