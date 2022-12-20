Microsoft Teams is adding one of the worst Zoom features

Audio player loading…

Your Microsoft Teams calls could be about to get a whole lot more entertaining thanks to the addition of a new feature heavily influenced by Zoom.

The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on video filters for users to add a bit more customization to their feeds.

These additions look likely to go further than the existing tools that allow for blurred Microsoft Teams backgrounds, or a collection of basic images, to allow users to show a bit more personality on a call or meeting.

Microsoft Teams video filters

In its post on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab), the company describes the new addition as allowing those in Teams Meetings to "augment their video stream with visual effects".

It adds that the effects will be provided by app developers on Teams Platform, meaning there should be a wide range of options available at launch, along with significant expansions soon after as more and more users embrace the tool.

The update is still listed as being "in development" for the time being, with an expected general availability date of February 2023, so users won't have to wait too much longer. Upon release, it will initially only be available to Microsoft Teams desktop users across the world.

As mentioned, video filters have long been a popular feature on Zoom, allowing users to liven up their calls with a range of backgrounds, virtual hats and glasses, and other framing effects.

The platform revealed animated avatars back in March 2022, giving users the chance to appear in animal form, with choices ranging from cat to cow, raccoon, rabbit, dog and more. The avatars not only replace the original video feed, but also mirror the person’s head movements and facial expressions courtesy of a few AI tricks.

Microsoft also recently revealed that its next generation of Teams would feature a significant customization upgrade. It noted that companies using Microsoft Teams Premium would be able to add their own branding, customized backgrounds and Together Mode scenes to boost their presence in meetings.