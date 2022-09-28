Logitech reworks four of its most popular accessories just for Mac fans

Audio player loading…

Logitech has revealed Mac-friendly versions of some of its most popular wireless accessories.

The MX Mechanical Mini, the MX Master 3S, the Lift, and the K380 will all now be available in a Mac-specific edition that the company says will work seamlessly with Apple’s macOS ecosystem.

The two keyboards (MX Mechanical Mini and K380) now have modified specialty keys, toting the Mac-specific Command (⌘) and Option (⌥) keys. Logitech has also included an array of macOS-specific shortcut keys, such as Mission Control and Launchpad.

Mac-friendly

Logitech’s keyboards also are getting updated color schemes to match the Mac aesthetic.

"We know that Apple users value a consistent design aesthetic for their entire setup - work or home - and that they need mice and keyboards that work across their ecosystems," said Delphine Donné, VP and GM of Creativity and Pproductivity at Logitech.

"We've created a suite of stylish tools that elevates how you work by adding more functionality, customization and comfort and because we know that one size doesn't fit all, this collection was designed, developed and engineered to meet the diverse needs of Apple users."

The two mice (MX Master 3S and Lift) are also now available in the Apple-friendly color schemes, meaning users can match their accessories to the rest of the Apple ecosystem. These can be mixed and matched with the keyboards, but Logitech will offer specific pairings: the MX Master 3S pairs with the MX Mechanical Mini and the Lift pairs with the K380.

Designed for Mac

The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac is essentially the same keyboard as the MX Mechanical Mini, released earlier this year, with the exception of the space gray and pale gray color choices and the Mac-specific keycaps.

The MX Master 3S for Mac, now offered in space gray and pale gray, is designed to match perfectly with the MX Mechanical Mini. This mouse has no functionality difference from the recently released MX Master 3S or the updated enterprise-packaged combo .

Logitech Lift (Image credit: Logitech)

The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac and the MX Master 3S for Mac can be purchased in a new combined "Performance Duo Designed for Mac" package on Logitech's website.

The Lift for Mac is, again, a color-updated, Mac-specific, version of the already released Lift device. Besides the new pale gray color and "For Mac" badging, there are no other differences between this mouse and the previous version.

Logitech K380 (Image credit: Logitech)

The K380 For Mac has an updated blueberry color scheme to match the new purple iMac and is still available in off-white and rose. The keyboard also has Mac-specific keycaps, much like the new MX Mechanical Mini for Mac. Outside of those two Mac-specific updates, this keyboard is the same as the previous K380 model.

All of these Mac-specific devices are available now. The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac is available for $149.99 (£149.99), the MX Master 3S for Mac is available for $99.99 (£119.99), the Lift for Mac is available for $69.99 (£69.99), and the K380 for Mac is available for $39.99 (£39.99–£44.99 depending on color).