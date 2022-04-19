Logitech thinks it may finally have cracked the vertical mouse

Audio player loading…

If you're looking for something a bit different when it comes to a business mouse, Logitech has unveiled a new vertical model that it says is the most comfortable yet.

The new Logitech Lift is a wireless, vertical, ergonomic, but small mouse, which the company says is designed for all-day working sessions, whether in the office or at home.

Available within the next few months, the Logitech Lift is set to cost $69.99/£69.99, meaning it should be a relatively inexpensive way to shake up your hybrid working setup.

Logitech Lift-off

Vertical mice have become something of an outlier in recent years, but Logitech thinks its new offering can make a real difference when it comes to both comfort and style. The Lift features a 57-degree vertical design that reportedly takes strain away from your wrist and provides a more natural forearm position whilst in use.

The Lift is reportedly designed especially for "small to medium sized hands", although exactly what sizes this relates to is unclear. The company says the mouse is 22% smaller than its previous MX Vertical model, and is available in three colors, one of which comes in both left and right-handed versions

The mouse itself features a soft rubber grip and a well-placed thumb rest to help make sure your hands don't get tired during long working days.

“Ergonomics and comfort play a vital role in overall workspace wellbeing,” said Olessia Hageman, head of the ergo business unit at Logitech. “Building on our philosophy of when we feel better, we do better, we have created Lift to help people work in comfort for hours and feel better at the end of a long day at the desk.”

The Lift is able to connect to Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS and Android operating systems via Bluetooth and has a battery life of 24 months from a single AA battery.