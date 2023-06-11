Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is basically Yakuza 8 and I couldn't be more excited

Castaway

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
We finally have a title and a tentative release window for the next Yakuza game: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The RGG Studio game was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, part of the not-E3 2023 announcement season.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will continue the story of new series protagonist Ichiban Kasuga in Early 2024. So expect the game between January and April at the most likely.

Unlike many announcements at the Xbox Games Showcase, it doesn't seem like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass. However, most of the Yakuza games have been on the subscription service, so it's likely this latest one will, too eventually.

Hilariously, Kasuga seems to have found himself washed up naked on a Miami beach. Very much unfamiliar territory for both him and the series in general, and I'm excited to see how he's ended up here from the end of Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

This story is developing, more information to follow...

