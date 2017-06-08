Lenovo launches 2017 range of Think PCs

Lenovo has announced the India launch of its 2017 range of ThinkPads, ThinkCentres and TIOs powered by 7th Generation Intel Core i7 Processors. The 2017 range of PCs come with a slew of technology breakthroughs.

What’s new?

The new devices feature Smartbeep Technology for troubleshooting identification, and new antenna design with engineered Wi-Fi and WWAN. The devices also include infrared cameras for facial recognition with Windows Hello for secure log-in, and feature a fingerprint reader with Dedicated Chip.

Low Temperature Solder is aimed at improving system reliability and a lower emission footprint, while Low Blue Light technology helps to reduce eye fatigue. The 2017 range of PCs features a new wave keyboard for the best Tablet mode experience, and protection from smudges.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The X1 Carbon weighs 1.1kg with a 14-inch IPS display. The PC features Thunderbolt 3 ports, super-fast LTE-A , Wireless WAN and WIFI-certified WiGigTM. Lenovo claims the device deliver up to 15.5 hours of battery life with a rapid charging feature that provides 80% capacity in just an hour.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon starts at Rs 1, 23,000.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga

The Yoga comes with a OLED display option, built-in rechargeable pen, and full Inking capability. The very definition of versatility, as it works the way the user wants it to in any business environment with a 360-degree hinge.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga starts at Rs 1, 45, 500.

ThinkPad X270

Weighing 1.27kg, with up to 21 hours of battery life, this ultra-light 31.75cm ThinkPad X270 combines power and, performance with portability, and offers plenty of storage and memory.

The ThinkPad X270 starts at Rs 89,600.

ThinkPad Yoga 370

The ThinkPad Yoga 370 device can be used in different ways - with its 360-degree hinge. This 2-in-1 flips easily from laptop to tablet mode. The device also comes with a worldwide warranty.

ThinkPad Yoga 370 starts at Rs 96,000

ThinkPad L470

Designed as an enterprise solution, this laptop will power through the day, claims Lenovo. The company also claims that the device is tested against 12 military-grade requirements and over 200 quality checks.

ThinkPad L470 starts at Rs 67,900.

ThinkPad T470

As per the company’s claim, this PC will offer an 18-hour battery life and is designed to enhance productivity. The ThinkPad T470 has solid-state storage, secure touch fingerprint reader and advanced facial recognition.

ThinkPad T470 starts at Rs 88,600.

ThinkPad T470s

Weighing 1.32 kg, T470s is portable and comes with a FHD & WQHD display, stereo speakers, and hi-res webcam. The device offers an 'all-day battery life,' plenty of storage and oodles of RAM, says a company statement.

ThinkPad T470s starts at Rs Rs 97,700.

ThinkCentre M710 Tiny Desktop

This PC supports up to three displays making multitasking easier for users. Configurable ports, power on from keyboard and space saving mounting options are the top business features of this desktop.

ThinkCentre M710 Tiny Desktop starts at Rs Rs 33, 350 (with monitor).

ThinkCentre M710 Tower & Small Form Factor

This comes with DDR4 memory and is Intel-Optane ready. ThinkCentre M710 Tower (TW) and Small Form Factor features 4 front USB ports and expandable memory of upto 64 GB.

ThinkCentre M710 Tower & Small Form Factor (SFF) starts at Rs 30,990 (Tower) & Rs 31,990 (SFF) (with monitor).

ThinkCentre M910 Tower

This features Intel Core i7, DDR4 memory, and optional PCIe SSD. ThinkCentre M910 tower (TW) includes Intel vPro technology for easy diagnostics and management, plus built-in data security.

ThinkCentre M910 Tower starts at Rs 45,990 (with monitor)

ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One 22 & 24

The TIO is built to allow the users to change its Tiny Desktop CPU as and when required. This device is made for large enterprises and public sector organisations. TIO 22 and 24 modular come with a sleek borderless design and integrated speaker.

ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One 22 & 24 starts at Rs 45,990 & TIO 22 + M710 Tiny starts at Rs. 49,990.

ThinkVision X1

This is an ultra-slim 4K2K Ultra-HD monitor. A USB Type-C port enables one-cable docking to use the monitor as a second screen, power other USB Type-C devices or transmit data. It features a built-in FHD camera, dual-array microphone and stereo speakers.

ThinkVision X1 starts at Rs 45,000.

ThinkVision P27h

The 68.5cm QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS-type screen features factory-calibrated accuracy, flicker-free display and an TÜV eye comfort certification, according to the company. The device allows for a convenient one-cable connection for video, power and data.

ThinkVision P27h starts at Rs 36,000.

ThinkVision T24i-10

ThinkVision T24i-10 is a collection of displays for all corporates. The devices feature 4 USB ports with an audio port to help maximize productivity.

ThinkVision T24i is for productivity, starts at Rs 18,000

All of Lenovo’s Think products will be able across the country through the company’s extensive channel network.