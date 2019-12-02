Just bought a Nintendo Switch? Here are some excellent Cyber Monday game deals to get you started

If you've just bought a Nintendo Switch in this weekend's sales, you're probably looking for some Cyber Monday Switch game sales to see you through the deals period safely. We've got you covered - thanks to Cyber Monday deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, loads of Nintendo Switch games have been discounted. You'll find everything from $20 off the massively popular Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild through to an amazing $19.99 price tag on smaller games.

If you're keen to keep your Switch's storage clear, most of the games on this list are physical cartridges that will keep that data load down. Just in case you're after more digital savings as well, though, we've also linked some great Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch memory cards.

Nintendo Switch games in Cyber Monday deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has quickly become a must-have for Nintendo Switch owners, ever since releasing with the console in 2017. Accordingly, Nintendo rarely lower the price on one of their most successful titles to date, but you can find it here for $20 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $55.39 at Amazon

A second flagship title for the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey is a great third-person action adventure full of that classic Nintendo design and all your favorite characters. At $55, you're getting a nice discount on another game that rarely sees price drops.

View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $54.94 at Walmart

Mario Kart 8 is another must-have for Switch owners, and the best way to show off the Nintendo Switch's amazing multiplayer potential. A firm favorite with players of all ages, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers all the content of the Wii U version and more.

View Deal

Super Mario Party | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for more multiplayer games to put your extra Joy-Cons through their paces, Super Mario Party is the way to go if you already have Mario Kart 8. The boardgame-esque collection of mini challenges keeps kids (and adults) entertained for hours and at $39 you're saving a tidy $20.

View Deal

There are loads of Nintendo Switch games included in this Cyber Monday deal, so here are a few more of our favorites at low prices!

Looking for more Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals? We've got you covered! We're also tracking all the latest PS4 Cyber Monday deals to keep you Sony players in the loop as well. Check out all of our Cyber Monday offers for the full lowdown on the latest discounts.