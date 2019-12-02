Just bought a Nintendo Switch? Here are some excellent Cyber Monday game deals to get you started

If you've just bought a Nintendo Switch in this weekend's sales, you're probably looking for some Cyber Monday Switch game sales to see you through the deals period safely. We've got you covered - thanks to Cyber Monday deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, loads of Nintendo Switch games have been discounted. You'll find everything from $20 off the massively popular Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild through to an amazing $19.99 price tag on smaller games.
If you're keen to keep your Switch's storage clear, most of the games on this list are physical cartridges that will keep that data load down. Just in case you're after more digital savings as well, though, we've also linked some great Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch memory cards.
Nintendo Switch games in Cyber Monday deals
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild |
$59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has quickly become a must-have for Nintendo Switch owners, ever since releasing with the console in 2017. Accordingly, Nintendo rarely lower the price on one of their most successful titles to date, but you can find it here for $20 off at Best Buy. View Deal
Super Mario Odyssey |
$59.99 $55.39 at Amazon
A second flagship title for the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey is a great third-person action adventure full of that classic Nintendo design and all your favorite characters. At $55, you're getting a nice discount on another game that rarely sees price drops.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe |
$59.99 $54.94 at Walmart
Mario Kart 8 is another must-have for Switch owners, and the best way to show off the Nintendo Switch's amazing multiplayer potential. A firm favorite with players of all ages, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers all the content of the Wii U version and more.
Super Mario Party |
$59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for more multiplayer games to put your extra Joy-Cons through their paces, Super Mario Party is the way to go if you already have Mario Kart 8. The boardgame-esque collection of mini challenges keeps kids (and adults) entertained for hours and at $39 you're saving a tidy $20.
Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC Memory Card:
$49.99 $27.99 at Amazon
Save on this microSDXC card. We've not tested it with the Nintendo Switch, but Nintendo's own site verifies this type of card works and Amazon's user reviews mention that it's compatible. Fill your machine up with the best games around, or use it with your other devices. The 128GB version is also available for under $16.99.View Deal
There are loads of Nintendo Switch games included in this Cyber Monday deal, so here are a few more of our favorites at low prices!
- Troll And I |
$41.60$17.78 at Walmart
- LEGO Worlds |
$27.61$19.99 at Walmart
- Terraria |
$29.99$19.99 at Walmart
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night |
$39.99$19.99 at Walmart
- Resident Evil Revelations Collection |
$39.88$24.98 at Walmart
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection |
$59.99$24.99 at Best Buy
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy |
$39.99$24.99 at Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle |
$59.88$29.76 at Amazon
- Crash Team Racing |
$39.99$30 at Walmart
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim |
$59.94$45 at Walmart
- Mario Tennis Aces |
$59.88$49.94 at Walmart
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze |
$54.94$49.96 at Walmart
