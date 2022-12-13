It's finally, almost, nearly the end for Windows 7 and 8...soon

Audio player loading…

Windows 7 and 8/8.1 just got another nail in their coffins with the news that another vital app won't receive future updates for the operating systems in future updates.

Microsoft has announced its Edge browser will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 within the next few weeks, coinciding with the company's scheduled end of regular security support on January 10, 2023.

"Microsoft Edge browser version 109 and WebView2 Runtime version 109 will be the last respective versions to support these operating systems," the company noted in a blog post (opens in new tab).

Another one bites the dust

"We also encourage developers to end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1," Microsoft added. "We acknowledge that this may not be easy for some developers to do, however ending support for these operating systems will help keep end users safe from potential security threats and risks as both operating systems go out of support on January 10th, 2023."

The move also follows the news that the world's most popular browser is ending support for Windows 7 and 8.1. Google Chrome announced in October 2022 that it will be dropping the software in early 2023 as it looks to streamline its focus on Windows 10 and above.

Google Chrome 110, which is currently expected to launch on February 7, 2023, will be the last version to support the older software.

Following a lengthy warning period, Microsoft's extended support for Windows 7 was dropped in January 2020 as the company transitioned to its three-year extended security update (ESU) period. Windows 8.1 also reaches the end of its support period in January 2023, and will not see the launch of an ESU program, marking the end of its life.

However the issues may not be solved so simply, as recent figures claim that Microsoft is also having issues in making sure users switch to its latest Windows builds.

Data from Statcounter found Windows 11 only accounts for 15.44% of all Windows systems - but over 70% of users are still running Windows 10, with Windows 7 still maintaining a dedicated user base of just under 10% of devices despite its lack of support.

Here are our picks of the best alternative operating systems

Via Ars Technica (opens in new tab)