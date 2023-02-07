It turns out lots of us still want to use tablets at

Audio player loading…

The latest Canalys (opens in new tab) data for global PC shipments is alarming, if not expected, with the final quarter of 2022 seeing a 21% decrease.

In 2022, the world’s tech companies shifted 434.5 million PCs, a figure that includes laptops, desktops, and tablets. This is down 13% from the 499.4 million that were sold in 2021, however there’s a positive figure lurking deep beneath the surface that’s especially interesting.

In a time where many of us are economizing, we’re becoming more reliant on our smartphones for on-the-go tasks, relying on a dedicated PC for when the work gets tough.

Tablet sales

Despite a large-scale slowdown, tablet sales grew in Q4 2022 (albeit just 1% year-on-year), and this is after three consecutive months of decline.

Apple continues to dominate this sector, accounting for 46% of tablet shipments. Its latest M-series iPad models are likely a key driver behind its recent success.

Other popular companies in the tablet sector included Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and Huawei, though I have a sneaking suspicion that Google may rank somewhere in the top five this time next year, once its rumored Pixel Tablet hits the shelves.

Canalys analyst, Himani Mukka, said: “Despite the decline from 2021, tablet shipment volumes in 2022 were well above pre-pandemic levels and opportunities for future growth remain intact”.

This could be thanks in part to the huge drive for digitalization in the education sector, especially in developing markets, which may favor the more affordable price points of tablets.

More broadly, Apple maintained its position as the number one seller of PCs globally, accounting for one in five devices sold. Meanwhile, Lenovo, HP, and Dell have all witnessed significant drops in sales, leading them and many other companies to consider cost-cutting measures like layoffs.