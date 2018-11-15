Is paying for antivirus software worth it?

Putting a price tag on cyber safety can be difficult.

Take malware for example - these sneaky exploits can sneak their way onto your devices without you knowing, then transmit your private information to criminals anywhere in the world. Unfortunately, the end result could be anything from fraudsters emptying your bank account to having all of your information held hostage until a ransom is paid to access to all your important files again.

There’s no such things as too much precaution

Just like with real life, being cautious online can prevent a lot of trouble in the long run. However, it’s not foolproof. When your sensitive information is stored somewhere such as a doctor’s office, department store database or credit union, your information is only as safe as the weakest online security these companies use.

Which brings us to the biggest challenge of Internet security – whether you should choose free or paid-for protection?

Free antivirus software

Yes, it’s free and you’ve saved some cash in the process, which may help if you are on a tight budget. But remember there is no such thing as a free lunch, and free antivirus software often comes with its own baggage.

While most free antivirus software comes with good ratings, often there is only so much it can do. Many services will provide you the basic level protection needed, meaning you may have to upgrade to the paid software version to get fully comprehensive coverage. Free software may not always be able to keep up with the dynamic changes in the cyber landscape or may also come loaded with annoying pop-up advertisements that can slow your device.

There is also the potential risk of disclosing your personal information and leaving your device open at the mercy of a free service. With many of us storing sensitive transactions, irreplaceable photos and files reside on personal devices, placing your trust in a free service could be putting too much at stake.

The benefit of paid antivirus software

Paid antivirus software solutions often have a lot to offer. Many services feature not only the latest threat protection and excellent customer support, but defence against hackers, viruses, spyware and malware, as well as safeguarding your identity and online transactions. When you subscribe to a service like Norton Security you get protection for up to five devices, whether you have a smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC. You can also monitor and control your level of protection from an easy to use interface

It is popularly believed that paid antivirus is for people who use their devices for more complex and high-end tasks. However, cybercriminals are not just only eyeing up your PC any more. They are after the vast amount of private information on all your devices whether it’s a smartphone, tablet laptop or PC, from where they can steal your money, your most private information or maybe even your identity.

That abandoned email address or old online photo gallery from 10 years ago may seem unimportant to you, but it can fetch a high price on the underground economy. With new threats like spyware, malware, ransomware and data breaches everyone is at risk of becoming a prime target for cybercrime irrespective of how tech savvy they are. The best defence is to invest in a trusted security suite that offers comprehensive protection and excellent customer support.

Free or Paid - What’s best for you?

When it comes to cyber safety, buying an antivirus security suite is a small price to pay. With the potential to spend countless hours and incur a large financial cost trying to fix what was lost due to security oversight, purchasing a reputable security suite seems like the best option. Letting the experts use state of the art technology to fight new threats for a small amount seems like the logical thing to do.