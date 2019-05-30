Huawei removal from SD Association site blamed on "technical issue"

Huawei has been restored to the list of approved partners for the world's leading SD card watchdog following an apparent technical error.

The Chinese giant, currently engaged in a number of high-profile disputes with the US government, was removed from the SD Assocation's list of members earlier this week.

This had led to suggestions that the SD Association had become the latest entity to sever ties with Huawei, potentially blocking the firm from working with leading storage vendors on future devices.

Huawei US ban: the global fallout explained

First ever 1TB microSD card goes on sale today on Amazon

Huawei would sign no spy contract

Issue

However the SD Association has now confirmed that Huawei has not been subject to any ban or block, stating that the company's name going missing from its site was an unrelated error.

"Huawei’s membership was never cancelled, it was been temporarily modified to ensure compliance with the U.S. Department of Commerce Order," a spokesperson told TechRadar Pro.

"The name was missing on our website due to a technical issue."

Huawei does have the capacity to build its own memory hardware, with the Nano Memory card being present in the recent P30 Pro handset, but this design is limited to its own devices.

The SD Association was set up by Panasonic, SanDisk and Toshiba back in 2000 in a bid to establish and promote standards for SD storage. It currently counts around 900 members, and says its work is central to developing the next generation of storage kit.

Best microSD cards of 2019

Via Android Authority