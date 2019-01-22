Huawei partners with HIPA to showcase stunning photos taken on Huawei smartphones

It’s quite incredible how far mobile phone cameras have come along. Pictures taken from our smartphones today rival the quality of much larger cameras- something that was unimaginable a few years ago. Thanks to multiple sensors and AI, smartphones are pushing computational photography for stunning results.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has been working with photographers over the years to recognize talent and this year, for the very first time, it is collaborating with a smartphone brand which is Huawei- based on the outstanding photographic capabilities of HUAWEI Mate 20 Series with AI-enabled Leica Triple Camera.

The collaboration will materialize through an Instagram photography competition named ’Huawei Moments‘ that will include four categories and will run for two rounds, accepting entries from January 15th to February 15th and from February 16th to March 15th. The four categories are People & Culture, Cityscape, Night or Nature.

Huawei users in the Middle East and North Africa region will be able to participate by capturing images using their Huawei devices and posting their entries on Instagram with the hashtags #HuaweixHIPA and #[photography category]

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the perfect phone camera to capture such shots. With its impressive Matrix Camera System, the Mate 20 Pro has three lenses that lets you capture ultra-wide images which are perfect for cityscapes, or zoom in with a 5X hybrid zoom that’s perfect for nature photography as well as people.

With the highly impressive night mode and computational photography that’s powered by AI, the Mate 20 Pro can also take stunning low-light shots that rival photos taken from much larger cameras.

Photography enthusiasts and local artists that showcase their professional photography skills captured with Huawei smartphones, have the chance to be selected as one of eight finalists who will receive the incredible HUWAEI Mate 20 Pro, which has also been awarded as the best smartphone for 2018 by TechRadar Middle East.

One finalist per category will be chosen per round by HIPA’s professional photography judges, with the competition open for Huawei users residing in UAE, KSA, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius and Nigeria.

There is no reason for anyone to not enter the competition- simply pull out your Huawei smartphone and let your creative juices flow. You could end up winning the best phone of 2018 and one with the highest rated camera- the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.