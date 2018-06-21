HTC Vive Summer Sale 2018: the best VR deals to grab right now

HTC wants you to spend your summer vacation indoors.

To that end, today, Vive and Vive Pro owners can take advantage of Viveport’s annual Summer Sale 2018 - HTC has discounted over 100 VR games and experiences, at up to 90% off.

Most of the titles available are action simulators and shooters, but you’ll also find a healthy mix of touristy experiences and fitness apps for people looking to burn some calories and explore the outdoors ... indoors.

Out of those 100 deals, here are some of the most exciting-sounding experiences and best discounts available right now:

Vindicta ( $15 $1.50)

$1.50) Sairento VR ( $30 $23)

$23) The Gallery - Episode 1: Call of the Starseed ( $20 $5)

$5) The Gallery - Episode 2: Heart of the Emberstone ( $30 $18)

$18) Apex Construct ( $30 $23)

$23) Apollo 11 VR ( $10 $5)

$5) Knockout League ( $30 $20)

$20) Island 359 ( $20 $10)

$10) Twisted Arrow ( $20 $10)

$10) Cosmic Trip ( $20 $10)

These deals last until July 8th, so you still have plenty of time to decide which VR titles to add to your library. But the next major Viveport sale might not be until the holidays, so choose wisely.

As an extra perk for Viveport Subscribers , you'll be able to download one free experience every weekend until the 8th, on a first-come-first-serve basis. That includes people who sign up for 14-day free trials, in case one free title really catches your eye.

Unfortunately, out of our favorite Vive VR games , many of them aren’t included in this sale. Your best bet for titles like Skyrim VR and Fallout VR may be to check out the Steam Summer Sale 2018 , which launched today.