HP's new laser printers are its greenest and most efficient yet

HP has announced a range of updated business-focused Color LaserJet printers designed to tackle some of the biggest oppositions facing laser printers - namely, their typically heavier environmental burden compared with inkjet counterparts.

As well as more energy-efficient models, HP has worked on more sustainable packaging options to appeal to eco-conscious IT decision-makers, but this still might not be enough to retain customers as inlet once again gains in popularity.

The updates focus on the smaller 4200/4300 models and the Enterprise 5000/6000 series models as the company looks to appeal to target businesses of varying sizes all in one hit.

Are HP Color LasetJet printers eco-friendly?

The headline figure is a reduction in energy consumption by up to 27% which HP says is mainly thanks to the HP TerraJet toners that are optimized for the laser printers, meaning that third-party refills are unlikely to benefit from the same energy consumption credentials.

With these toners comes a 20% increase in printable colors and a 25% increase in printing speed which will undoubtedly be nothing but good news. Plastic packaging has also been reduced by 78%, though not eliminated.

Built-in HP Wolf Security protocols aim to provide a boost in security in an increasingly precarious digital world, while automatic misfeed reduction also features.

The updated models are due to go on sale in the US in April with other markets following through summer 2023.

For many organizations, a more efficient range of laser printers that are valued for faster and quieter printing may be enough for them to warrant an upgrade, however ever since committing to move away from laser printers over environmental concerns Epson has been working on improving inkjet technology, to the point that its new WorkForce Enterprise AM-Series promise to match laser printing speeds while using just a quarter of the energy.

