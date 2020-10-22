HP's Aruba teams up with Comcast for VPN WFH solution

Comcast Business and Aruba are teaming up to provide a more effective work from home solution for the countless employees that can no longer go into the office. Comcast Business Teleworker VPN promises speed, reliability and security, ensuring that home working can take place without any productivity losses.

“With the new Comcast Business Teleworker VPN solution, enterprises can provide employees working from home with the same network access experience they enjoy in the office,” Larry Lunetta, the vice president of WLAN and security solutions marketing at Aruba, explained. “Comcast Business Teleworker VPN is a complete, cloud-managed remote access solution that, when combined with the Comcast Business Teleworker Broadband solution, provides employees with a secure, reliable connection to their primary business systems, applications and files.”

Users of the VPN will have access to a dedicated internet connection independent of their at-home network, so work needn’t interfere with anyone else streaming the latest hit TV series. They will also benefit from the Aruba Edge Services Platform (ESP), so any IT challenges can be met even when employees are working from home.

IT support

Although the huge uptick in remote working has been challenging for employees, it can be easily forgotten just how difficult it is for businesses too – particularly their IT teams. Employees are now spread across thousands of locations, creating connectivity and security headaches.

Through Aruba ESP, however, IT managers can access Aruba Central, a network management solution where everything can be configured, managed and optimized remotely. Automation software controls the onboarding process, so IT staff won’t spend all their time on the phone to remote employees struggling to access the network.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant shift to how businesses operate all over the world. This has been accompanied by technological challenges too – ones that solutions like the Comcast Business Teleworker VPN aim to address.