How to watch the Sony State of Play September 2023 event

It's a great time to be a PlayStation fan, as we're set to get a brand new Sony State of Play event today. It'll focus heavily on third-party and indie titles, though we don't yet know how long it'll last.

For those that don't know, Sony's State of Play events generally tend to stick to smaller announcements, though previous years have surprised us by revealing first-party titles and long-awaited sequels. More common though, is that State of Play events offer updates to previously announced games, like the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2, for example. Regardless, it's well worth tuning in if you're a PS5 owner, as you'll no doubt get to hear about some exciting upcoming games.

Here's what you need to know about the State of Play event that's set to go live today (September 14). We'll give you some info on where you can watch along live, as well as our predictions for what could be shown. We'll also be covering the news as it happens elsewhere on the site, so stick with TechRadar Gaming to find out everything that's revealed later today.

State of Play start time

The State of Play September 2023 event will air today, September 14. Tune in for indie and third-party news at PT 2 PM / ET 5 PM / BST 10 PM. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we'll see anything new, as the show is said to focus on previously announced games. We don't have a runtime yet either, but, generally, these shows tend to last around half an hour.

Where to watch the State of Play on September 14

(Image credit: Sony)

If you want to check out everything this State of Play has to offer, as it happens, then head over to PlayStation's official YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels. Make sure to jump in a couple of minutes early, as there's usually a countdown to the start time, and sometimes the events can start slightly early.

State of Play September 2023: what to expect

Sony has posted on the official PlayStation blog, detailing what we can expect from the upcoming State of Play:

"Tomorrow’s (September 14) broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles. From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!"

This clearly hopes to set realistic expectations for the event, so we're keeping our excitement measured for now. What's likely is that we'll see new trailers for games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Alan Wake 2.

Given that the show is said to be focused on previously announced games, an update for Tekken 8 could be on the cards too. It's the PS VR2 and indie sections where there could be new game announcements, but we'll have to wait and see.

That's everything you need to know about watching the upcoming State of Play event. For more on PS5 games, check out our list of new PS5 games set to arrive in 2023 and beyond!