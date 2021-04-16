HostPapa snaps up Silicon Valley Web Hosting

Canadian web hosting and cloud service s provider HostPapa has added another US company under its belt by acquiring Silicon Valley Web Hosting from Denetron LLC.

In a press release, HostPapa said it will prioritize upgrading all newly-acquired customers' infrastructure and expand their current support coverage and potential portfolio of services.

Founded in 1997, Silicon Valley Web Hosting has primarily focused on providing bare metal dedicated server hosting for high-performance websites.

Web Hosting buys Web Hosting

The deal means that Silicon Valley Web Hosting customers will now benefit from support options offered by HostPapa.

HostPapa's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Opalchuk said: “We look forward to enhancing the overall user experience for our new customers coming from Silicon Valley Web Hosting. We are excited to have them on board as part of the HostPapa family.”

The expectation overall is that its customers will experience performance improvements as part of HostPapa's capital investment plan in infrastructure.

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. HostPapa has now acquired nine web hosting companies as part of its expansion plans.

“Silicon Valley Web Hosting has always focused on providing fast and reliable hosting solutions for its customers, whether they’re running personal blogs or large ecommerce websites, and prides itself on great personal support,” noted Denetron’s Managing Member, Daniel Ballenger.

“We believe HostPapa’s extensive experience in helping businesses of all sizes makes them the perfect company to bring Silicon Valley Web Hosting customers to the next level.”

This acquisition is not isolated as HostPapa bought Portland-based Canvas Host in September last year.

It was followed by the acquisition of Canadian based web hosting company Korax Inc. one month after.