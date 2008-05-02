New 'Music First' NAD receiver

NAD has announced details of a new receiver that embraces the company’s ‘Music First’ ethos.

The philosophy dictates that all NAD surround sound products are endowed with the same sound quality of that of the company’s stereo components.

The new T755 (£900) is said to use similar ‘audio-platform’ technology as incorporated in the popular NAD C355BEE integrated stereo amplifier and boast ‘up-to-the-minute digital technology’.

Box of delights

Its FM tuner section includes 30 favourite station presets that can be custom named, or if the station supports the Radio Data System (RDS), it will automatically stream information about the station and music being played.

NAD also includes a DAB input on the rear panel of the unit – its optional DB 1 DAB tuner module (£125) can be added at any time, for users requiring digital radio.

The receiver offers a 5x80 watt output and includes a number of proprietary NAD amplifier technologies. It boats a huge array of connectivity options and also has a full suite of video switching to caters for all the popular video formats including HDMI, Component, S-Video and Composite. Digital inputs (including a handy front panel input) and outputs are available in both coaxial and optical formats for increased flexibility.