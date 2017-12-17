Here's what UAE searched for in 2017, says Google

Have you ever asked Google how a television show is or details about an upcoming event ? You're not alone, as Google reveals the search results that got the most attention from residents in the UAE in 2017.

“More than a billion-people come to Google Search every day to learn, discover, and find answers. Google’s 2017 Year in Search showcases the people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention this year.” said Joyce Baz, Head of Communications for Google in the Middle East and North Africa.

The following lists include the top trending searches in the UAE and based on these, you would assume the iPhone 8 was more popular than the iPhone X and fidget spinners are here to stay.

Help me Google, you're my only hope