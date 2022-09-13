Grab a bunch of freebies by playing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta

Audio player loading…

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta will let you earn a handful of exclusive in-game goodies.

Ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s release next month, you can sign up for the beta to get an early glimpse of the game. As an added incentive, you’ll also be able to unlock a bunch of skins, blueprints, and charms by leveling up during the testing period.

As revealed by Activision (opens in new tab), the rewards will only be available to unlock during the beta but will carry over to the full game on release. They’ll also be available to use in Warzone 2 when the battle royale sequel releases later this year.

All beta-ed up

(Image credit: Activision)

A total of ten different items will be available to earn through the beta period, including a couple of weapon blueprints, a character skin, and a vehicle skin. Here are the levels you’ll need to reach to unlock each reward.

Emblem 'Smashed It' : Unlocks at Operator Level 2

: Unlocks at Operator Level 2 Charm 'Buckle Up' : Unlocks at Operator Level 4

: Unlocks at Operator Level 4 Player Cards 'Passed the Test' : Unlocks at Operator Level 6

: Unlocks at Operator Level 6 Sticker 'Operation First Blood' : Unlocks at Operator Level 10

: Unlocks at Operator Level 10 Weapon Blueprint 'Side Impact' : Unlocks at Operator Level 15

: Unlocks at Operator Level 15 Operator Skin 'Collision' : Unlocks at Operator Level 18

: Unlocks at Operator Level 18 Vinyl 'No Competition' : Unlocks at Operator Level 19

: Unlocks at Operator Level 19 Sticker 'Safety First' : Unlocks at Operator Level 21

: Unlocks at Operator Level 21 Vehicle Skin 'Floor It' : Unlocks at Operator Level 26

: Unlocks at Operator Level 26 Weapon Blueprint 'Frontal Impact': Unlocks at Operator Level 30

The first five of those rewards will be available to earn during the beta’s first PlayStation-exclusive weekend running from September 16 to September 20. The whole roster of freebies will go live for the beta’s second portion between September 22 and September 26.

If you pre-order the game, you’ll be able to pre-load the beta on PS5 and PS4 from Wednesday, September 14 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST – which is 3am AEDT on Thursday, September 15. As an open beta, anyone can jump in when the testing period kicks off in full.

Expect to chew on more juicy Modern Warfare 2 morsels before the beta launches. Call of Duty Next is set to air on September 15, giving us our best look at the game yet, alongside more detail about the franchise's future.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 29 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.