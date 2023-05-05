Gmail caught mixing ads with regular emails, annoying many on the internet

Do you like ads in your Gmail account? No? Well, too bad because it looks like we’re going to get even more. Screenshots from across the internet show users getting way more ads than usual on Gmail for desktop and mobile.

Advertisements are nothing new to Gmail , but they’re normally tucked away at the top of the Promotions and Social tabs where they can be easily ignored. The new placement, however, changes all that, integrating ads in between actual emails.

As a result, it’s much harder to tell the difference between the two at a glance even if they have an Ad icon signifying them as such.

Intrusive ads

Looking at screenshots on Twitter (opens in new tab), there doesn't appear to be any specific targeting behind the ads. It appears to be all at random. One user showed he had ads from Edible Arrangements and a job listing from the U.S. Border Patrol (opens in new tab). Another had a combination of Amazon and KFC (opens in new tab). The intrusiveness is also pretty egregious on smartphones as some have gotten images alongside the ads (opens in new tab) taking up even more space.

It is worth pointing out that this Zerg Rush of advertisements isn’t affecting every single user. Personally, we didn’t see any changes on Gmail for desktop. Everything was business as usual. We did, however, see more ads than usual in the Promotions on the mobile version, although there were no extra images.

Google's going ham with Gmail ads now pic.twitter.com/7ls0wTHoNRMay 2, 2023 See more

Benefit of the doubt

Now, to be fair to Google, it’s possible none of this is being done on purpose. In a response to an upset user, the official Gmail account on Twitter (opens in new tab) said the sudden influx of ads doesn’t “sound good” and asked them to send feedback via the Gmail Help tool. There also have been instances this year where bad actors would hijack the Google Ads network to push adult content to “unsuspecting victims”. In one instance, hackers were so bold to push malware onto people.

On the other hand, it’s not like Google is innocent either. 80 percent of the company’s revenue comes from digital ads, according to The Guardian (opens in new tab). So the tech giant has more than enough reason to create new ways for businesses to advertise. In a recent report , The Financial Times “claims to have seen an internal presentation” where the tech giant aims to use generative AI to create original advertisements drawing “from those already created by human hands.”