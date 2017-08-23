Get the PlayStation VR headset, Farpoint and the super elusive Aim controller for £349.99

This might be the PlayStation VR deal you've been waiting for if you're eager to play Farpoint on Sony's virtual reality headset. Recent weeks have seen the Aim controller become exceptionally hard to get a hold of - we've regularly seen the Farpoint and VR Aim controller bundle go for well over £100 on eBay despite the RRP being around £75.

Many retailers are still charging around the full £350 for a PlayStation VR headset alone, so getting one of the most in-demand games and the Aim controller bundled in for free makes this an exceptional PlayStation VR deal. Game is also throwing in a free two-month Now TV entertainment pass as a bonus, which should be handy when you need to come back to reality and give that trigger finger a rest.

If you're not really bothered about the Aim controller, but still fancy Farpoint, maybe this alternative PSVR deal takes your fancy?

PlayStation VR | Farpoint | VR Worlds | PS+ sub | £329 @ Tesco

Tesco currently has an offer where you can get the PlayStation VR headset, Farpoint, VR Worlds and a 3-month PS Plus subscription for just £329 by ordering this PSVR bundle, then adding the PS Plus sub manually and then using the voucher code TDX-WFTW at checkout.

Just in-case you weren't already aware, you do still need to grab a PS4 camera in order to use the PlayStation VR headset. We've included a batch of the latest prices over on our regular PlayStation VR deals page.