Get 70% off a year of McAfee Total Protection antivirus

Cyber security software can be expensive but your laptop getting a virus and shutting down is even more costly. Okay, maybe we're being a tad dramatic but it is still crucial these days and there isn't really any excuse when you can get antivirus software for as cheap as this McAfee deal.

For just £26.99 you can get an entire year of McAfee Total Protection. That effectively works out at £2.24 a month, a real bargain overall. Complete protection for up to 10 devices, encrypted storage for your important files and a password manager so you can keep track of all those long complicated passwords you've now made so you won't get hacked.

Sound like something you would be interested in? Well you can see the deal in full below but act fast - it's only around until December 27. But if you were hoping for something a little different, check out our best antivirus guide to see who else we would recommend.

McAfee Total Protection 2018 | 1 year | £89.99 Now £26.99 - 70% off

There's no reason to not be protecting yourself online these days especially when you can get cyber security as cheap as this. For just under £30 you're getting McAfee's premium antivirus for up to 10 devices - that's a lot of protection. You also get encrypted storage to protect your sensitive files and a password manager. Deal must end on 27 DecemberView Deal