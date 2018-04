Ready to have your mind blown? Of course you are. Take a look at this Unreal Engine 4 render looking insanely lifelike and tell us you're not impressed.

The experience runs between 50-60fps, but even more impressive is the hardware - all of this is done by French dev Koola on a two year-old Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 and an Intel i7-3770 processor. So just imagine what you could do with a modern-day GPU.

Strap on an Oculus and why would you ever live in the real world again?