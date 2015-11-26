Nintendo 3DS XL Black Friday price at Amazon starts at $176

Recreate the experience of getting a GameBoy this holiday season by buying your adolescent a Nintendo 3DS XL at Amazon. With tons of nostalgia-inducing titles like The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds or Super Mario 3D Land, the 3DS might just become your favorite new system, too.

Best of all, though, buying the system at Amazon will save you around $20 this season that you can use to buy a game (we'd recommend Pokemon X or Y for little ones, and Bravely Default if you're shopping for someone a little older) or on another gift for someone in the family.

The system, available in all black, red and black or black and blue color schemes, comes with an AC adapter, Nintendo 3DS stylus, six AR Cards for use with augmented reality games and a 4 GB SD Card for storing photos, music, and downloadable content.

There's over 400 Nintendo 3DS games to choose from, meaning you won't run out of choices anytime soon.

A new system for the next generation of gamers

The Nintendo 3DS XL is the successor to the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo DS, which came out in 2011 and 2004, respectively. Recently a new handheld called the New Nintendo 3DS came out that will one day replace the Nintendo 3DS XL, but so far there haven't been many titles that take advantage of the new hardware.

