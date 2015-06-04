Get all the Uncharted games running at 1080p on your PS4

Sony have announced today that your PS4 is going to be getting some hot Nathan Drake action when it releases Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection in October.

Yes, it does sound like a new clothing range, but in its defence you do get some new outfits for our Nathan. Though it does feel like Sony has missed the chance to release a Master Thief Collection...

Complete with all three of the existing Uncharted games - Drake's Fortune, Among Thieves and Drake's Deception - the new remastered pack is going to be delivering the classic PlayStation exclusive games with a little facelift.

Here's the wee teaser trailer:

All three games will benefit from running at a solid 60FPS at 1080p, but will also come with improved lighting, more detailed textures and better models.

In addition to this Sony is also promising more improvements across all three titles "based on countless forum posts, messages, Tweets, and even through personal conversations we've had with a number of you over the years." says the PlayStation Blog.

It hasn't said what those are as yet, but you can bet there'll be something else Drake-y dripping out of this year's E3 show.

Whether this is really going to be enough to fill the void left by the delay to Uncharted 4 - A Thief's End being delayed until next year is tough to say. It might though be enough to whet the appetite and maybe drag in a few new players to the franchise.

And with Lara getting some E3 action too Drake needs a counter.

Speaking of Uncharted 4 though, with a purchase of The Nathan Drake Collection you'll get access to the multiplayer beta of A Thief's End when that lands.