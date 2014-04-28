Call of Duty: Ghosts to be an official part of the X Games

MLG announced today that for the first time, gamers will get to compete alongside other professional athletes at X Games Austin.

The top eight Call of Duty: Ghosts teams, three coming from the recent 2014 Call of Duty Championships - CompLexity, EnVyUs and OpTic Gaming - and five from the top of the leaderboards, will compete on Xbox One for the chance to take home a medal.

The inclusion of MLG at a venue like the X Games is a testament to the significant progress professional gaming has made in the last few years.

It's heartwarming to see the group open the invitation to compete to this generation's fringe sport. There was a time not all that long ago that the X Games were just a coalition of disenfranchised sports that weren't accepted into the mainstream, and certainly not the tour de force they are now.

X Games Austin will take place on June 6-8 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

