Fujitsu plans to provide on-demand access to the world's fastest supercomputer

Audio player loading…

In an effort to help accelerate digital transformation (opens in new tab), Fujitsu has announced its new Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) offering which will provide global customers with access to some of the world’s most advanced computing technologies via the cloud.

The Japanese company’s new service portfolio encompasses advanced computing resources including its quantum-inspired Digital Annelear technology that is at the heart of the world’s fastest supercomputer Fugaku (opens in new tab) along with software applications that will allow customers to solve problems using AI and machine learning.

Fujitsu plans to begin offering these new services first in the Japanese market in October of this year with a global rollout in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas at a later date.

CTO of Fujitsu Limited, Vivek Mahajan provided further details on the company’s new CaaS offering in a press release (opens in new tab), saying:

“CaaS will provide customers with seamless access to services on the public cloud to meet rapidly increasing computing demands, leveraging Fujitsu’s world-leading advanced computing technologies. In the future, we look to further expand the portfolio with access to technologies like quantum computing. This move marks an important milestone toward democratizing high-performance and quantum computing and will play an important role in the achievement of Fujitsu’s Purpose: ‘to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation.’”

Fujitsu Computing-as-a-Service

As the first step in its new endeavor, Fujitsu will begin taking preorders for its Fujitsu Cloud Service HPS that will allow customers to leverage the computing power of the Fujitsu Supercomputer PRIMEHPC FX1000.

This supercomputer shares the same CPU that is at the heart of the company’s Fugaku and sales of the service to the general public and organizations in Japan will commence on April 6 of this year with delivery slated for October. In the coming months though, Fujitsu will add more services for its Digital Annealer technology and AI (opens in new tab) cloud services to its lineup.

In addition to helping its bottom line, the company believes that CaaS can help contribute to solving societal issues as well as persistent challenges across a wide range of industries including finance, manufacturing, logistics, disaster prevention and healthcare.

We’ll likely hear more about Fujitsu Computing-as-a-Service later in the year once customers have a chance to run their workloads on the company’s supercomputers.