Forget PS5 - Best Buy Black Friday deals offer big savings on Nintendo Switch games

Best Buy's latest Black Friday sale ends today - so hurry to grab these cheap Nintendo Switch games on top titles, some of which rarely see discounts. Black Friday deals are ramping up now, though we've only seen a handful of Black Friday level Nintendo Switch deals in recent weeks. The latest offers may suggest we're turning a corner but you'll have to hurry - these Best Buy Black Friday discounts end tonight.
Our favorite offer sits on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - it's certainly a stranger to Nintendo Switch deals with only a handful of price drops in its three years on the market. However, you can now pick it up for just $44.99 (was $59.99) - the best price we've seen for the standout title yet.
Not only that, but we're seeing plenty of genres and franchises on sale right now - from Mario to Rayman, Borderlands to Animal Crossing. Savings are reaching $20 off in some places - on big first-party releases no less, so if you've recently bagged yourself a Nintendo Switch deal you'll want to stock it with some cheap games today.
You'll find all these Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals just below, but in case you haven't picked up a console yet, you'll find all the best Nintendo Switch bundles further down the page as well.
Best Buy Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch games: from $14.99 at Best Buy
All your cheap favorites are here - from Rayman Legends to the Borderlands Collection, but you'll also find big discounts on first party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.
View Deal
- Rayman Legends:
$29.99$14.99 at Best Buy
- Borderlands Legendary Collection:
$49.99$29.99 at Best Buy
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Collection:
$39.99$33.99 at Best Buy
- Pokemon Sword / Shield:
$59.99$39.99 at Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild:
$59.99$44.99 at Best Buy
- Donkey Kong: Country Returns:
$59.99$44.99 at Best Buy
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons:
$59.99$49.99 at Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening:
$59.99$49.99 at Best Buy
- Luigi's Mansion 3:
$59.99$49.99 at Best Buy
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:
$59.99$49.99 at Best Buy
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe:
$59.99$49.99 at Best Buy
More Nintendo Switch deals
Still need a Nintendo Switch console? You can save plenty of cash with the latest Nintendo Switch bundle deals so whether you want to get set up with Mario Kart straight from the off or you can't wait to get to your deserted Animal Crossing island you'll find the latest offers just below.
We're bringing you plenty more Best Buy Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar, but you can also check out the latest offers in the Walmart Black Friday deals as well.