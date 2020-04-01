Final Fantasy 7 Remake deals: the best pre-order prices right now

There's not long to wait until Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases on April 10, but if you haven't pre-ordered your copy yet, have no fear. TechRadar is here to point you in the direction of the best Final Fantasy 7 Remake deals around.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake sees Square Enix re-imagining the classic game for a modern audience and, from what we've played in our hands-on sessions, it's not one to be missed.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's retail price is $59.99 / £59.99 (and it's worth noting it's currently only available for PS4) but you can pick it up for much cheaper than that. Here are the best Final Fantasy 7 Remake pre-order prices right now:

Potential delays

It's also worth noting that if you order Final Fantasy 7 Remake's physical edition now, it is not guaranteed to arrive for release day.

Square Enix announced that the game is shipping early to Europe and Australia in order to minimize the risk of delivery delays, meaning some players may receive their copy before the April 10 release date. However, that was last week, and ordering now could mean you don't fall into that category.

For those in other Western regions, including North America, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was due to be shipped out a bit later with Square Enix feeling "optimistic" that "most of you" will receive copies on time. However, the company is unable to provide specific delivery dates for each retailer. So again, if you order now don't be surprised if the game doesn't arrive for launch day.

Square Enix previously warned of potential Final Fantasy 7 Remake delivery delays, stating that due to "unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape" it is "increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date".

While it seems that many will receive their copies on time (or early), it looks like there will be inevitable shipping delays for others. But we suggest purchasing a copy as soon as possible to minimize any delays.