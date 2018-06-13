Etisalat to offer exclusive in-flight roaming deal for business customers

Etisalat announced today that both data and voice roaming packages will now include AeroMobile in-flight coverage for users subscribed to business roaming packages.

This will allow subscribers to stay online and talk at affordable rates in-flight on the AeroMobile network at no extra cost.

Salvador Anglada, Chief Business Officer, Etisalat, said: “One of the most critical communication needs of business users is uncompromised connectivity anytime anywhere. We are proud to be the first mobile network in the world to offer our customers this exclusive proposition.

“With the changing market dynamics and customer requirements, it is essential to launch services that address these demands and satisfy the needs of our subscribers, particularly business travellers. With Etisalat’s affordable in-flight roaming service, our customers can stay in touch with their business partners wherever they go, answer an important email, check social media, make and receive calls and more during flights.”

AeroMobile is a UK-based mobile service provider for the aviation industry, and currently has agreements with over 340 mobile phone operators across more than 145 countries.