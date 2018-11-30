EE hits 100 per cent renewable energy after BT deal

EE, the UK’s largest mobile operator in terms of 4G coverage and subscribers, now powers its entire operations with renewable energy.

Parent company BT has reached an agreement that will see 96 per cent of its energy demands powered by renewables, up from 81 per cent last year, bringing it closer to its target of 100 per cent by 2020.

EE has already used energy from renewable sources, such as wind or solar, to power the majority of its business – including more than 600 retail stores – thanks to a separate agreement reached with npower last year.

EE renewable energy

This latest deal is significant for the UK as BT purchases one per cent of the electricity generated in the UK, while it will also contribute to £250 million worth of energy savings achieved by the company since 2009.

BT’s carbon emissions will fall by 100,000 tonnes a year – equivalent to planting 4.5 million additional trees or taking 40,000 cars off the road – and aids BT’s ambition of reducing emissions by 87 per cent by 2030.

“The [UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] report showed the urgency of the task we all face to tackle climate change,” said Andy Wales, BT’s chief digital impact and sustainability officer.

“We recently announced our pledge to become a net zero carbon emission business by 2045, and today’s renewable energy deals mark another important step in reaching our ambitious sustainability goals. We hope that by leading by example we can inspire others to take action and drive the transition to a low carbon economy.”