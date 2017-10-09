du announces partnership with BlackBerry

At GITEX Technology Week 2017, the UAE telco du announced to offer a variety of BlackBerry enterprise software solutions and services to customers, including BlackBerry AtHoc.

BlackBerry AtHoc is a Networked Crisis Communications platform, built to empower cities, organisations and people to respond quickly and efficiently in times of crisis. BlackBerry AtHoc is used worldwide for every type of emergency and is used by numerous global government agencies and commercial enterprises.

“We are thrilled to be working with such an established partner in the UAE and are confident that du will be well placed to deliver the best possible experience to business customers.” commented Richard McLeod, Global VP, Enterprise Software Channels, BlackBerry.

Additionally, this partnership will enable du to offer a variety of BlackBerry enterprise software solutions and services to customers, such as Enterprise Mobility Management through BlackBerry UEM for iOS, Android, Windows 10 and MacOS. Customers will also benefit from BlackBerry Workspaces, a secure file sharing solution that enables users to share, edit and control their files on every device with the highest level of security.

“We are proud to offer BlackBerry’s innovative and secure software portfolio to our enterprise customers in the UAE. In today’s digital economy, we understand that businesses must be able to operate efficiently and securely,” said Fahad AlHassawi, Chief Commercial Officer, du.

The BlackBerry software platform will offer solutions suitable for a variety of enterprise sizes – both large and small enterprises - and can be purchased from du as part of a bundle or standalone, at highly competitive rates and different price points.