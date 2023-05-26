Don't worry, Spider-Man 2 should have a release date "soon"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 closed out this week's PlayStation Showcase with a bang, but fans expecting a release date were eft disappointed.

Currently, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated for a 'Fall 2023' launch. That'll most likely be between the months of September and December, assuming the anticipated PS5 game isn't delayed into next year. The good news is that developer Insomniac Games was quick to share its response on Twitter.

The official account tweeted that it's "eager to share more soon, including news about the release date, pre-orders, and accessibility features." Hopefully, we won't need to wait much longer for a firm launch date.

By the sounds of it, it sounds like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have a Deluxe or Collector's Edition ready for more enthusiastic buyers. It'll be great to hear more about the game's accessibility features, too, as this is an area where PlayStation Studios typically excel, with The Last of Us Part 2 even winning awards for its accessibility suite.

Watching your reactions today has been spectacular. We know you have tons of questions about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and we're eager to share more soon, including news about the release date, pre-orders, and accessibility features.May 24, 2023 See more

It's certainly not the first time we've had to wait a little longer for a release date for a PlayStation Studios title. God of War Ragnarok left us in the lurch for a good while, as did Ghost of Tsushima. Thankfully, both titles eventually launched to near-universal acclaim, and it's hard to imagine Marvel's Spider-Man 2 being any different.

The lack of a firm release date was something of a trend during the PlayStation Showcase. The vast majority of titles announced didn't have a date attached. Many, at best, gave vague release windows instead. We've little idea when games like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Revenant Hill, or Sword of the Sea will eventually reach PS5.

Meanwhile, Alan Wake 2 was a welcome standout, going beyond CGI fluff with a trailer packed with story, actual gameplay, and most importantly, a sweet October 17 release date.

Lastly, if you missed the event live, here's everything announced at the PlayStation Showcase, as well as every PSVR 2 game announced if you're one of the headset's early adopters.