Dell's latest RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals include a $930 off Alienware M15

If you're on the hunt for mid to high-end gaming laptop deals, then this RTX 3070 equipped Alienware m15 R4 for $1,371.99 (was $2,299) is a great buy right now.

While we wouldn't recommend it at full price, a massive $928 discount brings this one right down into a lower price bracket - one that's a lot easier on the pocket for most enthusiast gamers. With an Intel Core i7-10870H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and that powerful RTX 3070 graphics card, you're getting top-shelf components for a (fairly) reasonable price considering RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals generally range anywhere from $1,750 to $2,000 on average.

It's worth noting that this Alienware does have a slightly older CPU, but it's not a massive deal breaker in our eyes - the i7-10870H is still a top-of-the-line component and exceptionally powerful. Put together, you're going to get great gaming performance here with a machine that looks great and also features a decent 144Hz display with low response time, 100% sRGB color, and support for Nvidia G-Sync.

Of course, being an Alienware product, the overall design is definitely on the flashy side - it definitely does scream 'gamer.' If you're looking for something a bit more subtle, then you may want to consider rival offerings from Asus, Lenovo, or even Razer. We've rounded up a few more of today's best gaming laptop deals just down below, including options if you're visiting from outside the US.

RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals at Dell

Alienware m15 R4 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,299 $1,371.99 at Dell

Save $928 on this extremely powerful Alienware m15 in today's gaming laptop deals at Dell. With an RTX 3070 graphics card, Intel Core i7-10870H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're getting fantastic 1080p gaming performance with this machine - for a good few years down the line too.

Too pricey? Yep, we got you - head on over to our roundup of this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals to see a ton of great options for under $1,000. If you'd like to read more about this machine, or others in the Alienware range, head on over to our main Alienware gaming laptop deals page.