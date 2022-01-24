Trending

Dell's latest RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals include a $930 off Alienware M15

A beefy gaming laptop for those who want performance

If you're on the hunt for mid to high-end gaming laptop deals, then this RTX 3070 equipped Alienware m15 R4 for $1,371.99 (was $2,299) is a great buy right now. 

While we wouldn't recommend it at full price, a massive $928 discount brings this one right down into a lower price bracket - one that's a lot easier on the pocket for most enthusiast gamers. With an Intel Core i7-10870H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and that powerful RTX 3070 graphics card, you're getting top-shelf components for a (fairly) reasonable price considering RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals generally range anywhere from $1,750 to $2,000 on average.

It's worth noting that this Alienware does have a slightly older CPU, but it's not a massive deal breaker in our eyes - the i7-10870H is still a top-of-the-line component and exceptionally powerful. Put together, you're going to get great gaming performance here with a machine that looks great and also features a decent 144Hz display with low response time, 100% sRGB color, and support for Nvidia G-Sync.

Of course, being an Alienware product, the overall design is definitely on the flashy side - it definitely does scream 'gamer.' If you're looking for something a bit more subtle, then you may want to consider rival offerings from Asus, Lenovo, or even Razer. We've rounded up a few more of today's best gaming laptop deals just down below, including options if you're visiting from outside the US. 

Save $928 on this extremely powerful Alienware m15 in today's gaming laptop deals at Dell. With an RTX 3070 graphics card, Intel Core i7-10870H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're getting fantastic 1080p gaming performance with this machine - for a good few years down the line too.

Too pricey? Yep, we got you - head on over to our roundup of this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals to see a ton of great options for under $1,000. If you'd like to read more about this machine, or others in the Alienware range, head on over to our main Alienware gaming laptop deals page.

