Crusader Kings 3 patch lets you neglect your children more efficiently

Great news for fans of Paradox Interactive's medieval drama simulator: a new free update just dropped.

The new 1.8.0 update, entitled "Robe", has added several new features to the game, as well as several tweaks and bug fixes. As is tradition for Crusader Kings 3 patches, these changes range from necessary and useful gameplay changes to downright hilarious bug fixes.

The new patch brings with it a range of new features, including the ability to save and load Custom Rulers, the addition of new and unique illustrations for all of the game's Tenets, a rework of the bookmark screen, and 17 new Custom Faith icons for the game's religions. However, as you'll soon see, there's a lot more to unpack when it comes to this latest update.

Crusader Kings 3 is a narrative-heavy strategy game set in the middle ages where players take on the roles of prominent rulers and live out their lives at the top of the feudal pyramid as strategy meets RPG. The lives of Crusader Kings 3 characters are famously engaging, dramatic, and, sometimes, just a little silly. Simply put, it's one of the best PC strategy games out there, though it is also available on the Xbox Series X|S and the PS5.

You're not my real dad

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

In addition to the new features, there have also been some tweaks to gameplay balance. The most heart-breaking of these is the way in which Paradox has made it easier for players to disinherit children who are bastards or who have disputed heritage. In fact, it’s now “free” according to the Paradox Forum (opens in new tab).

Medieval politics is a cutthroat world, so this sort of callously bad parenting is to be expected. However, even amongst the ruthless maneuvering of the medieval elite, this course of action is seen as a bit much. Indeed, you will suffer a “global opinion penalty” if you decide to disown your poor, unsuspecting children. It would seem that even for the most cold-hearted tyrant of the middle ages, disowning your kids is not a good look.

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Since its release in 2020, Crusader Kings 3 has received a lot of love from fans and devs alike. Crusader Kings 3 gives you access to a bewildering number of player-made mods, not to mention a host of DLC, including three full-on expansions. Though the official stuff costs extra, Paradox's medieval tour de force offers a real rabbit hole for strategy fans and story fans alike.

Crusader Kings 3 has a special place in players' hearts for providing complex, spiraling narratives for its characters. By offering a deep and complex simulation of medieval geopolitics, Paradox’s game has built a machine that churns out truly emergent storylines which, thanks to player meddling, rarely repeat themselves.

Though the game does produce some hilarious patch notes, it’s definitely worth a try, especially if you want to get stuck into some narrative-heavy medieval shenanigans.