Leaked case render reveal more about OnePlus 6

New OnePlus 6 case renders have given us an idea of the what the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone will look like.

After so many hints and leaks, it’s finally nice to to see the OnePlus 6 in it’s full form rather than having to piece it together from one rumor to the next.

Olixar, famed for it’s smartphone covers, has already put cases for OnePlus 6 online for sale. And, it’s not just a choice between one or two cases, it’s a whole range.

They have the ArmourDillo case, ExoShield tough case, FlexiShield Gel case, Sentinel Case, Leather-Style Case and the Glass Screen Protector. All of these products range between $ 7.4 and $ 35.49, that’s approximately Rs 480 to Rs 2300.

(Source: fonearena.com)

The render also confirms the previous leaks about the phone having a vertical dual camera setup along the back with the fingerprint sensor and the flash nestled in between.

The bezels below the screen are unclear since renders usually don’t take them into account. The back isn’t visible either, so there’s no confirmation about the phone’s glass back.

A teaser image from OnePlus speculated that the OnePlus 6 might be losing the alert slider altogether but this render suggests that the slider has merely moved from the left to the right. The left side of the phone still features the power and volume buttons.

There’s isn’t another phone with as many leaks and rumours circulating around it right now, so make sure you don’t lose track by checking in on our hub.