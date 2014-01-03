Newly redesigned TomTom Go navigation tech launching in April

TomTom is gearing up for another ride with refreshed units of the TomTom Go line.

Though previously announced, TomTom has finally released more info about the Go products. With the goal of creating a "more intuitive" experience, the interface has been stripped down to provide a simpler interface free of pesky nested menus.

Vice President of Marketing Tom Murray told TechRadar that the new TomTom Go is more "reliable and covers a wider road network."

We can expect the devices to retail in April 2014 with a specific launch date yet to be announced, but the new range will be on display during CES 2014.

See Tom go

TomTom Go boasts new features including an Interactive Map, TomTom Traffic and 3D Maps - though feature availability depends on which version you pick up.

Via a free TomTom MyDrive mobile app, the Traffic feature allows you to connect your smartphone up to the device to receive warnings on road closures, traffic jams and road work.

TomTom claims its information is more reliable and precise than its competitors thanks to the usage of more than a 100 million anonymous probes through a road network that functions better than the usual traffic management centers.

All the portable sat nav devices will come in 4.3-inches, 5-inches and 6-inches sizes and will range from $119, $129 and $159 respectively but will only pack Lifetime Maps and a trial of TomTom Traffic. The next pricing tier up offers the full version to Traffic and 3D Maps.

The top pricing tier includes the aforementioned full package of features along with pinch and zoom capability plus Speak and GO where TomTom notes "Drivers can control the device with the sound of their voice." Only a 5-inch and 6-inch option will be available and retail for $249 and $299 respectively.