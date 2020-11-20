Black Friday PS4 games deal: save on PS4 games at these retailers

Looking for a great PS4 games deal? Then you're in the right place. Black Friday may not have officially kicked off yet, but we're seeing some fantastic early Black Friday PS4 deals from a range of retailers. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best PS4 game deals in your region)

While the new PS5 may be out in the wild, and dominating the spotlight, that doesn't mean you shouldn't still have your eye on great PS4 game deals.

Those who have no plans to upgrade to a PS5 (or at least not yet) can beef out their PS4 libraries, while those who have (or plan to) upgrade to Sony's new hardware will also benefit from these discounted titles too. How? Because the majority of PlayStation 4 titles will also work on the PS5 - with some even receiving free next-gen upgrades.

Black Friday PS4 game deals (US)

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition | PS4: $99.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has slashed $10 off this special edition of the recently released NBA 2K21. The Mama Forever Edition of the game includes a host of extras including the Kobe Bryant Digital Collection, 100,000 Virtual Currency, 10,000 MyTEAM Points and more. Plus, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.View Deal

NBA 2K21 | Standard Edition | PS4: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Mamba Forever edition, then you'll be happy to know there's also $10 off the standard edition of NBA 2K21. However, this version does not include a next-gen upgrade but will still run on the PS5.View Deal

The Last of Us 2: $59.88 $30 at Walmart

The Last of Us 2 is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, so saving nearly $30 on the game is a huge bargain. In addition, it's backwards compatible with the PS5. Goes live 4pm PT, 7pm ET, November 25.View Deal

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 is just $28 at Walmart. You can also use the game on PS5 - with a next-gen upgrade scheduled for December 4. This is a great chance to get FIFA 21 for cheap. Goes live 4pm PT, 7pm ET, November 25.View Deal

PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has also shaved $10 off PGA Tour 2K21, if you're looking for a good deal for the golfer/gamer in your life. Plus it'll work on the PS5 too.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 | PS4 : $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

The standard edition of Mortal Kombat 11 has been discounted by $10 at Best Buy, meaning you can pick it up for less then $20. Considering it'll work on your PS5 as well as your PS4, that's great news.View Deal

Madden NFL 21: $34.88 $28 at Walmart

Madden NFL 21 brings the hard-hitting action of the gridiron into your living room, and there's never been a better chance to snag the latest entry in the series for less. This is the PS4 copy of the game, but you also get the PS5 version for free when the game gets a free upgrade on December 4. Goes live 4pm PT, 7pm ET, November 25.View Deal

Marvel Avengers: $49.94 $30 at Walmart

This is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just $30. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive. While this PS4 version will also work on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't coming until 2021. Goes live 4pm PT, 7pm ET, November 25.

View Deal

Final Fantasy VII Remake: $49.95 $30 at Walmart

Another PS4 game that you won't want to miss, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an exceptional timed PlayStation exclusive. With nearly $20 off, this is an absolute bargain. Goes live 4pm PT, 7pm ET, November 25.View Deal

Borderlands 3: $59.99 $15 at Walmart

There's a whopping $45 off Borderlands 3 at Walmart - meaning you can pick the game up for just $15. What's more, you can play it on PS5 too - where you can enjoy a free next-gen upgrade. Goes live 4pm PT, 7pm ET, November 25.View Deal

Black Friday PS4 game deals (UK)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: £44.99 £29.97 at Currys

A nice discount on the long-awaited remake of the classic PlayStation RPG. Well worth it at this price – it'll take you around 40 hours to do everything in this game, maybe more if you take your time.View Deal

FIFA 21 | PS4: £48.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £16 off the newly released FIFA 21, meaning you can pick up the latest FIFA for just £32.99. What's more, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 from December 4 thanks to Dual Entitlement.View Deal

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition | PS4: £80 £51.99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition by £28, meaning you save a whopping 31% on this special edition of the new FIFA (that comes with plenty of bonuses). What's more, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 from December 4 thanks to Dual Entitlement.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (Amazon exclusive): £51.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition has had 31% knocked off its asking price at Amazon. Considering the latest Watch Dogs hasn't been out long, this is a great deal - plus this game will work on PS5 and includes a free next-gen upgrade.View Deal

Marvel Avengers: £44.99 £22.99 at Currys

This is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just over £20. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive. While this PS4 version will also work on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't coming until 2021.View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year: £24.99 £13.99 at Argos

One of the best action-RPGs is now on sale at Argos. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year comes with all the DLC, but what makes this deal even more tempting is the game works on PS5 and is due to get a PS5 upgrade in the future. Buy the game now, and you'll get the upgrade free when it arrives.View Deal

