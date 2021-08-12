Best Buy PS5 restock: PlayStation 5 consoles finally back in stock – how to buy it

The Best Buy PS5 restock is right now, and our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider just sent out an alert and will help you secure a console – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. We see both the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital consoles available for MSRP, meaning you won't pay more than $499 and $399 respectively in a forced bundle. That's why people prefer a Best Buy restock, even though it's one of the harder retailers to buy consoles from in the US. There's also a Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock time planned for tonight

Need help? Tune into our Walmart PS5 restock live stream video later tonight to get live coaching next time so you know how to secure your console of choice.

Here are the links sent from our latest Best Buy PS5 restock alert.

PS5 Digital ($399)
PS5 Disc ($499)

How to get Best Buy PS5 restock alerts

This is what you'll see when there's the PS5 is in stock.

Next Best Buy PS5 restock date: Likely sometime next week

Likely sometime next week Last Best Buy PS5 restock date: July 23, 2021 at 11:38am EDT (two weeks ago)

How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Follow PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider

The Best Buy restock time is unpredictable, but the longer we wait for the date – the first restock at the US retailer in August – the more likely the Best Buy is to have a massive PS5 console restock. We've seen that before when it takes weeks-long breaks, and so far it's been two weeks since Best Buy had PS5 in stock.

In fact, we've compiled every Best Buy PS5 restock date in 2021 into a list.

Best Buy didn't restock the PS5 at all last week and we've seen no evidence that there will be a restock this week. No restocks happen on weekends. That just means TechRadar is working overtime to track the console. There's finally good news from our sources at the electronics retailer, indicating that Best Buy may have a restock in the coming days. We're not going to put a date on this scoop because we just don't know – our Best Buy sources are in charge of PS5 inventory, not putting the add-to-cart button live.

Based on our news reporting, we know Best Buy has previously offered online-only purchases of the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Edition, though there's always been more inventory of the PlayStation 5 Disc version of the console. Choose wisely.

The restock pattern for Best Buy is tough to nail down: the store adds new PS5 stock every single day of the week in 2021. But it favors Thursday and Friday restock dates (in fact we've been sold that the rare Monday restocks happen only when stores don't get shipments in time to hold a restock later in the week).

Best Buy PS5 buying guide

Best Buy is more complicated than other retailers in the US, and that has made it a lot harder to check out from the online interface that PS5 retailers like Amazon and Costco, for example. Here's the best advice from our PS5 restock experts.

Go to the Best Buy PS5 link we provide from our Twitter tracker

Click the yellow add-to-cart button (it''ll turn gray almost instantly)

The Best Buy page will say there's one more step at the top of the page. This is vague, but we've discovered that the 'one more step' is to simply wait until the gray button turns yellow again. This is where most people get stuck, as it's a randomized queue.

If or when the button is yellow again, click add-to-cart again and proceed to checkout

If the PS5 console becomes unavailable in this short amount of time, try other Best Buy stores. It's an online order that must be picked up in stores (Best Buy won't ship next-gen consoles).

If you can't check out within 250 miles of your location, know that Best Buy adds PS5 console inventory in waves. This means you should keep trying because when the next wave comes, you should be first in line because you're hammering away at that checkout button.

Check out the step-by-step process to buy a PS5 from Best Buy thanks to this helpful video from YouTuber Jake Randall.

Best Buy PS5 restocks remain hardest to get

Some people have an easy time with Best Buy when attempting to buy a PS5, getting the console in one attempt. And other customers we've interviewed have told us it's impossible in their area. This may be due to the fact that bots are scooping up the Sony PlayStation 5 consoles before real people can get it.

Best Buy and Walmart remain prone to this, among the top retailers in the US, with Amazon also falling victim to bots. Since Best Buy requires consoles to be picked up in stores, it may be that resellers controlling the software-controlled bots are taking all of the consoles.

Again, while Best Buy has PS5 for sale online only, it requires the console to be picked up in person. So if you're particular location is being emptied out by resellers, this may explain why you have a harder time with Best Buy while someone in another location can checkout in one attempt.