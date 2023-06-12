Beat from Jet Set Radio is coming to Roller Champions, after a 20 year absence

By Aleksha McLoughlin
published

An unexpected crossover

Roller Champions Jet Set Radio event
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Characters from Jet Set Radio are set to appear in Ubisoft's popular Roller Champions title for a new limited event special event. 

Roller Champions has been a massive hit since its release date in 2022 and now the title gets nostalgic by bringing in Beat and Gum from Jet Set Radio, who was last seen in the series all the way back in Jet Set Radio Future over 20 years ago. 

It's a match made in heaven given the similarities between the two franchises, with the exception that Ubisoft's latest action title is a fair bit more full-on. As for how Beat will play and handle in the time, it's looking like things will be faithful to how the Xbox representatives controlled all those years ago. 

You're getting more than just two iconic characters, though. That's because the Jet Set Radio X Roller Champions event also features an entirely new roller rink to skate around in. That's right, Tokyo-to (future Tokyo) from both the Jet Set games makes a return with a dedicated skatepark bringing back the grind rails and graffiti that fans should instantly recognize. 

Roller Champions is a massively popular free-to-play title that's currently available to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, as well as previous generation consoles like the Xbox One and PS4 (natively playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X). This new event is now live and you're able to bring back two cult classic characters for a limited time, it's a sure-fire incentive to check out what all the hype's about if you have fond memories of the Dreamcast duo. 

We're bringing you everything you need to know about E3 2023. While the named event in question isn't happening now, there's still a wealth of exciting showcases highlighting upcoming games to keep on your radar. For more fast-paced action, we're also rounding up some of the best racing games around, too. 

Aleksha McLoughlin
Aleksha McLoughlin
Hardware Editor

Aleksha McLoughlin is the Hardware Editor for TechRadar Gaming and oversees all hardware coverage for the site. She looks after buying guides, writes hardware reviews, news, and features as well as manages the hardware team. Before joining TRG she was the Hardware Editor for sister publication GamesRadar+ and she has also been PC Guide's Hardware Specialist. She has also contributed hardware content to the likes of Trusted Reviews, The Metro, Expert Reviews, and Android Central. When she isn't working, you'll often find her in mosh pits at metal gigs and festivals or listening to whatever new black and death metal has debuted that week.

See more Gaming news