Beat from Jet Set Radio is coming to Roller Champions, after a 20 year absence

Characters from Jet Set Radio are set to appear in Ubisoft's popular Roller Champions title for a new limited event special event.

Roller Champions has been a massive hit since its release date in 2022 and now the title gets nostalgic by bringing in Beat and Gum from Jet Set Radio, who was last seen in the series all the way back in Jet Set Radio Future over 20 years ago.

It's a match made in heaven given the similarities between the two franchises, with the exception that Ubisoft's latest action title is a fair bit more full-on. As for how Beat will play and handle in the time, it's looking like things will be faithful to how the Xbox representatives controlled all those years ago.

You're getting more than just two iconic characters, though. That's because the Jet Set Radio X Roller Champions event also features an entirely new roller rink to skate around in. That's right, Tokyo-to (future Tokyo) from both the Jet Set games makes a return with a dedicated skatepark bringing back the grind rails and graffiti that fans should instantly recognize.

Roller Champions is a massively popular free-to-play title that's currently available to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, as well as previous generation consoles like the Xbox One and PS4 (natively playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X). This new event is now live and you're able to bring back two cult classic characters for a limited time, it's a sure-fire incentive to check out what all the hype's about if you have fond memories of the Dreamcast duo.

We're bringing you everything you need to know about E3 2023. While the named event in question isn't happening now, there's still a wealth of exciting showcases highlighting upcoming games to keep on your radar. For more fast-paced action, we're also rounding up some of the best racing games around, too.