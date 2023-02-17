Baldur's Gate 3 trailers, gameplay, classes, and everything you need to know

Audio player loading…

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG set in the iconic world of Dungeons and Dragons. This latest offering from Larian Studios is currently in early access and is set to release in August 2023 on PC and MacOS.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has you take on the role of an adventurer in a fantasy world who must lead a band of unlikely companions on a dangerous quest. Turn-based, isometric combat accompanies cinematic cutscenes in this spiritual successor to BioWare’s classic series by the same name. With hundreds of different character customization options, immersive dialogue, and branching storylines, Baldur’s Gate 3 provides a personalized fantasy epic for you to get lost in.

If you want to know more about Larian’s ambitious CRPG adventure, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to learn everything we know about Baldur’s Gate 3 so far.

Baldur’s Gate 3's release date was revealed to be sometime in August 2023 for PC and MacOS. However, the game is currently available in Early Access on Steam.

Those who purchase Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam can enjoy the game’s first act, as well as a wide selection of character customization and dialogue options. That said, the game is still very much in Early Access. Though uncommon, you’ll likely encounter unfinished cutscenes and other missing features during your playthrough.

Baldur's Gate 3 trailers

Latest trailer

The most recent trailer for Baldur’s Gate 3 dropped at The Game Awards 2022 . During two minutes of delicious visuals, we’re introduced to the game’s main plot along with a few snippets of dialogue from some of the title’s more important characters, including party members Shadowheart, Gale, and Lae’zel.

The trailer’s final moments offer a nice nod to fans of the series, showing Minsc, ranger extraordinaire, escaping from a mimic’s slathering maw in order to exact vengeance upon his captors.

More trailers

Baldur's Gate 3 story and setting

Baldur’s Gate 3 tells the tale of an unfortunate adventurer from the land of Faerûn. Abducted by sinister Mindflayers, our protagonist has been infected with a Mindflayer Tadople, a horrific little parasite that’ll gradually turn them into a tentacle-y abomination. The quest is simple: find a cure.

On this mission, you’ll encounter an ensemble cast of characters who, having found themselves in a similar situation, offer to join your party and support you on your journey. In act one, you’ll journey across the Sword Coast, searching its dangerous beaches and mysterious ruins for any leads you can find.

You’re joined by a memorable cast of characters, too, all of whom bring their own diverse perspectives to the table. Though only five party members are available in Early Access, we can expect more companions to show up in the full game.

Baldur's Gate 3 classes

When building your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 there are plenty of classes to choose from, each pulled from classic Dungeons and Dragons. When you create your character, you’ll need to select one of these options, so choose wisely.

Clerics: channel the power of the gods to cast mighty spells.

channel the power of the gods to cast mighty spells. Fighters : masters of combat who wield weapons with peerless skill.

: masters of combat who wield weapons with peerless skill. Rangers: scouts who move through the wilds with stealth and grace.

scouts who move through the wilds with stealth and grace. Rogues: use stealth, reflexes, and versatility to tackle almost anything.

use stealth, reflexes, and versatility to tackle almost anything. Warlocks : powerful spellcasters, who form pacts with eldrich beings.

: powerful spellcasters, who form pacts with eldrich beings. Wizards: employ knowledge of the arcane to cast devastating spells.

employ knowledge of the arcane to cast devastating spells. Druids: harness the power of nature, channeling the power of the wilds.

harness the power of nature, channeling the power of the wilds. Sorcerors: cast spells through the magic of their powerful bloodlines.

cast spells through the magic of their powerful bloodlines. Barbarians: harness unmatched physicality and rage-fueled strength.

harness unmatched physicality and rage-fueled strength. Bards: use the magic of song and speech to weave enchantments.

use the magic of song and speech to weave enchantments. Paladins: are warriors of the gods blessed with divine powers.

Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an isometric open-world RPG where you control a protagonist as well as a supporting party of adventurers. Though visually a lot like Diablo 4 , gameplay in Baldur’s Gate is divided between real-time and turn-based sections.

The majority of the game happens in real time, you explore the map, solve puzzles, find items, and talk to NPCs. However, should things get violent, time pauses and characters politely take turns to act. In these moments Baldur’s Gate 3 becomes a lot like a tactical RPG, where positioning, as well as the use of skills and spells, becomes vital if you want to keep your party members alive.

As with previous Larian Studios games, Baldur’s Gate makes liberal use of environmental effects. If you hit a puddle of oil with a fire spell, it will ignite, causing a great deal of inconvenience for any poor unfortunate standing on top of it. Motion and positioning are key, too. Objects can be thrown and enemies can be shoved; providing a buffet of tactical options.

Baldur's Gate 3 news

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Early Access gets the ninth update

Released in December 2022, Patch 9 added a host of new features to the Early Access version of the game, including a brand new class: the Paladin. The update also removed the previous level cap and allows players to reach level 5, opening up all sorts of new options for character progression.