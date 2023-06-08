Baldur's Gate 3 gets new villain reveal featuring Jason Isaacs

By Cat Bussell
published

Baldur's Gate 3 received a brand new trailer at E3 2023, showing off a new NPC played and voiced by celebrated actor Jason Isaacs. Isaacs is renowned for his role in 2017 dark comedy The Death of Stalin, Star Trek: Discovery, and indie capitalism simulator The Last Worker. 

This new NPC, who goes by the name of Gortash, looks to be a scheming magic user, operating in the city of Baldur's Gate. Though we don't yet know if his army of dangerous automata will be friend or foe, we do know that he'll be a key character in Baldur's Gate 3's plot.

Though currently in Early Access, Baldur's Gate 3 is scheduled for a full, official release on August 31.

Cat Bussell
Cat Bussell
Staff Writer

Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent. 


Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure. 


Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.  

