Baldur's Gate 3 gets new villain reveal featuring Jason Isaacs

Baldur's Gate 3 received a brand new trailer at E3 2023, showing off a new NPC played and voiced by celebrated actor Jason Isaacs. Isaacs is renowned for his role in 2017 dark comedy The Death of Stalin, Star Trek: Discovery, and indie capitalism simulator The Last Worker.

This new NPC, who goes by the name of Gortash, looks to be a scheming magic user, operating in the city of Baldur's Gate. Though we don't yet know if his army of dangerous automata will be friend or foe, we do know that he'll be a key character in Baldur's Gate 3's plot.

Though currently in Early Access, Baldur's Gate 3 is scheduled for a full, official release on August 31.