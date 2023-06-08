Iconic manga series Sand Land gets video game adaption showcased with trailer

A Sand Land game has been announced at Summer Games Fest and it's sure to be an epic experience for fans of the widely successful manga series. 

There's a look at the vast deserts that the series is known for as well as vehicles that long-time readers will no doubt recognize. The game was first teased a few months ago but now has been officially confirmed to be in development and coming. 

The trailer shows off some first-person shooting as well as driving mechanics which appear to share some similarities with the likes of the Rage series and Borderlands. There's a lot of color here contrasting from the otherwise drab sand which helps to deliver the art style that made the book so successful over 20 years ago. 

