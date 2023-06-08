Baroque soulsborne Lies of P finally gets release date in gorgeous new trailer

By Cat Bussell
published

Finally a real boy

A-large-golden-automaton-leers-over -the-player
(Image credit: Neowiz Games)

Gorgeous steampunk soulsborne title Lies of P got a new trailer at E3 2023 which brought us a look at some beautiful set pieces as well as a release date. 

The release date trailer shows portrays the bleak yet visually appealing clockwork world of the game, reminiscent of Nier: Automata and Bioshock in its eerie yet compelling melancholy. 

Clockwork limbs, unexplained magical crystals, and technological marvels are par for the course in Lies of P, alongside battle umbrellas and weaponized mechanical sharks.

Lies of P is launching on September 19 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The digital deluxe edition has also been revealed and includes 72 hours of early access as well as some cosmetic items. 

Cat Bussell
Cat Bussell
Staff Writer

Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent. 


Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure. 


Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.  

