Baroque soulsborne Lies of P finally gets release date in gorgeous new trailer

Gorgeous steampunk soulsborne title Lies of P got a new trailer at E3 2023 which brought us a look at some beautiful set pieces as well as a release date.

The release date trailer shows portrays the bleak yet visually appealing clockwork world of the game, reminiscent of Nier: Automata and Bioshock in its eerie yet compelling melancholy.

Clockwork limbs, unexplained magical crystals, and technological marvels are par for the course in Lies of P, alongside battle umbrellas and weaponized mechanical sharks.

Lies of P is launching on September 19 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The digital deluxe edition has also been revealed and includes 72 hours of early access as well as some cosmetic items.