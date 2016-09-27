Spotify Daily Mix is the perfect playlist you don't have to make

Spotify just launched a new feature for its music streaming platform that takes your favorite tunes, spices things up with some new ones, and creates fresh new playlists to enjoy every day.

Called Daily Mix, Spotify's mixtape factory puts out a handful of custom playlists for your consumption, each with a different feel - be it party jams or somber study songs - and a selection of tracks both familiar and brand-new.

The feature is reminiscent of Discover Weekly, Spotify's long-running secret weapon, which finds users 30 brand-new jams each week based on their tastes, but with a few key differences.

While Discover Weekly only refreshes every Monday and tries to bring you music you haven't heard before, Daily Mix splashes in some of your tried-and-true favorites to rediscover, and rotates every day.

Your mix, your way

Adding to the customization options is the ability to "ban" certain songs from reappearing on your Daily Mix, as well as Spotify's usual option to add the track to your collection.

This method gives the service a clearer idea of what you like and don't like for future Mixes, not unlike competitor Pandora's "thumbs-up or thumbs-down" system for directing the flow of its music streams.

Daily Mix is now live across the globe on iOS and Android devices for both free and premium versions of the service. Spotify says additional platforms, such as desktops and consoles, will follow suit in the future.

If you're planning to sign up for Spotify for the first time, however, the company adds it'll need about two weeks to get to know your listening habits before it can prepare any Daily Mixes. In the meantime, feel free to spend that time checking out Adele's latest album. You know you want to.