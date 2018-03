Evesham Technology's Sound Stage X1 is a TV stand with nine speakers built in.

The Sound Stage X1 consists of a 50W subwoofer, two 20W centre speakers, four 30W front and two 30W rear speakers. It's a piano black and glass design that comes with inputs for TVs, games consoles, DVD players, digital music players and hi-fis.

It weighs in at an impressive 44kg and sits at 1200 x 550 x 412mm. The Sound Stage X1 is available now from the Evesham website priced £300.