Amazon PS5 restock confirmed today, but Prime members get priority – while it lasts

The Amazon PS5 restock is today, and our PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider will send you alerts when the PS5 in stock in the US – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. How do we know for sure? Amazon has added a line of text to its product pages for the $499 PS5 Disc and $399 PS5 Digital consoles, officially stating that "Amazon Prime customers will have priority access to the PlayStation 5 until September 21, 2021." That means both versions of the PS5 will be for sale today by the end of Tuesday, and Matt Swider will send you an alert when the PS5 is in stock at Amazon. The PS5 restock time may be any minute.

Amazon usually restocks the PS5 toward the end of the month – and it's been made available just after the 20th of every month since April 2021. Today is September 21, so it's right when the PlayStation 5 should be in stock on Amazon.com.

There's a twist today: Amazon is limiting PS5 purchases (or giving priority access) to its paid Amazon Prime members. Prime costs $119 annually or $13 monthly (there's also a free 30-day trial if you don't have a paid account yet).

Amazon has generally stuck to two PS5 restock times: either just after 3am EDT and early morning: just after 10am EDT. However, it hasn't done a middle-of-the-night restock since Amazon Prime Day in late June.

The trick to getting the Amazon PS5 restock

Besides following PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider for real-time restock alerts, you'll want to know a few things about buying the PlayStation 5 from Amazon.

Sign into your Amazon Prime account ahead of time.

Go to the PS5 Disc or PS5 Digital pages as soon as they're tweeted.

Key: If add-to-cart button vanishes or you constantly see 404 errors (Amazon uses dogs on its error pages), select 'Add to List' on the product page.

If add-to-cart button vanishes or you constantly see 404 errors (Amazon uses dogs on its error pages), select 'Add to List' on the product page. Go to the list by clicking 'View list'.

Try adding PS5 to the cart from there (as this page isn't being hammered with traffic).

Don't give up. It's often not out of stock – it can take up to 30 mins to buy

The fact that Amazon is limiting the PS5 restock to Amazon Prime members will certainly help. Maybe we won't see so many dog-fronted Amazon 404 errors.

Why an Amazon Prime PS5 restock is good

and that's a good thing. With so many bots and resellers making multiple accounts, this could help eliminate people buying just to resell at an inflated price.

This is the first time that Amazon is locking the PS5 behind a paywall in the US via its Amazon Prime membership. However, Amazon has tried this tactic overseas in the UK, for example, to much success. GameStop has done something similar in recent months, requiring PS5 restock customers to sign up for its PowerUp Rewards Pro membership at $14.99 annually.

Amazon PS5 Disc vs PS5 Digital: which to buy

One more thing you should keep in mind: sometimes Amazon makes the PS5 Disc version available first. When they sells out, the PS5 Digital Edition may go on sale. It's not suggested that you wait for PS5 Digital.

Oftentimes Amazon sells just PS5 Disc and never opens up orders for Digital. We can confirm that PS5 Digital inventory is always lighter than Disc at retailers in the US, so waiting for PS5 Digital may means you won't get any console from Amazon.

We've also touted PS5 Disc because while it's $100 more money at $499 than the $399 PS5 Digital, disc games get cheaper faster (lots of competitors selling them), while Digital games remain higher in price longer (only Sony sells them through the its PS5 store). In the long run, you'll save more than $100.

Amazon won't be the only PS5 restock this week

Amazon won't be alone in having PS5 for sale this week. Best Buy is also scheduled to have the Sony console in stores. In fact, we've exclusively reported that the Best Buy PS5 restock for Thursday has retail locations with consoles in stores (a big switch from previous drops where they were held at regional warehouses and shipped to stores for in-store pickups 3-5 days later).

Walmart usually has PS5 stock on Thursdays (but not every Thursday), though consoles are backordered and many customers from August restocks just saw their Walmart tracking information go from "in progress" to "canceled" or "delayed".

There's a Sony Direct PS5 restock today, Tuesday, September 21, though it's limited to people with the Sony Direct email invite so far and scheduled for 3pm EDT. At times, Sony does open up a second virtual queue for all PSN users at 5pm EDT.