Amazon Prime Day 2017: 10 best smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day

Beginning with it’s first Amazon Prime Day event in India, the e-commerce giant brings an array of deals on wide range of products from household products, electronics , apparels and many others, but there are only few smartphone deals that look like a real steal on paper.

We have taken the opportunity to get a few fine selections of exclusive mobile phone offers. So if you are looking for a new smartphone, we’ve got some handpicked deals. From Google Pixel to OnePlus 5, we have got them all for you.

Google Pixel XL

The phone made by Google will be up for grabs at Rs 54,999 down from Rs 67,000 during Amazon Prime Day. That’s a huge discount of Rs 18,000 for the flagship smartphone. The Pixel XL features a 5.5-inch QHD display and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 backed by 4GB of RAM and an internal memory of 32GB. The Pixel XL sports a 12-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Pixel XL is powered by a 3,450mAh battery.

Google Pixel XL at Rs 48,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 13000)

Google Pixel

The younger sibling, Google Pixel like its elder sibling has got a discount of Rs 18,000 which brings down its price to Rs 38,999. The Google Pixel comes with a 5-inch full HD AMOLED display and runs on Snapdragon 821 backed by 4GB of RAM and an onboard storage of 32GB. The Pixel sports the same 12-megapixel rear camera and the 8-megapixel front facing camera like the Pixel XL. The Pixel is powered by 2,770 mAh battery.

Google Pixel at Rs 38,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 18000)

LG G6

LG’s flagship smartphone, the LG G6 has received a discount of 31 percent or Rs 17,000 and is now retailing for Rs 37,990 down from Rs 55,000. The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio, QuadHD, FullVision display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821. The LG G6 comes with 4GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64GB which can further be expanded up to 2TB. The G6 sports dual 13-megapixel cameras and a front-facing 5-megapixel snapper. LG G6 draws power from a 3,300 mAh battery and is water and dust resistant.

LG G6 at Rs 37,990 @ Amazon (save Rs 17000)

Lenovo Z2 Plus

Lenovo Z2 Plus is available at 45 percent discount, Rs 10,999 down from Rs 19,999 during the Amazon Prime Day. The Z2 Plus features a 5-inch LTPS full HD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor backed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Lenovo Z2 Plus sports a 13-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Z2 Plus draws power from a 3,500 mAh battery.

Lenovo Z2 Plus at Rs 10,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 9000)

Nubia Z11 Mini

During Amazon Prime Day, the Nubia Z11 Mini will be available for Rs 9,999 down from Rs 12,999. The Nubia Z11 Mini features a 5-inch full HD display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 617 octa core processor backed by 3GB of RAM and an internal storage of 32GB which can further be expanded upto 200 GB. The Nubia Z11 Mini sports a 16-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. There’s a 2,800 mAh battery that provides power to the smartphone.

Nubia Z11 mini at Rs 9,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 3000)

Rs. 1000 off on Moto G5 Family

During the Prime Day, users can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the Moto G5 family if they pay using Amazon Pay. The offer is only valid for Prime members. Additionally, users can get up to Rs 9,000 off on the Moto G5 family as part of an exchange offer.

Moto G5 Plus at Rs 15,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 1000)

Rs. 2000 off on OnePlus 3T

The OnePlus 3T will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 27,999 during the Amazon Prime Day. The OnePlus 3T features a 5.5-inch, full HD AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 backed by 6GB of RAM and an onboard storage of 64GB. The One Plus 3T sports a 16-megapixel primary camera and a front-facing camera. It draws power from a 3,400 mAh battery which supports Dash Charge.

OnePlus 3T Rs 27,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 2000)

Up to 3000 off on Honor 6X

Huawei Honor 6X will be up for grabs starting at Rs 10,999 and Rs 13,999 down from Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 previously, during the Amazon Prime Day. The Honor 6X flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD LTPS display and is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 655 octa-core processor backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage which can further be expanded up to 128GB. Honor 6X comes with dual The Honor 6X is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.

Honor 6X 32GB Rs 10,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 2000)

Honor 6X 64GB Rs 12,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 2000)

Exclusive access to Honor 8 Pro

That’s right! During the Prime Day, Amazon members will have exclusive access to buy the Honor 8 Pro for Rs 29,999. The Huawei Honor 8 Pro flaunts a 5.7-inch 2K display and is powered by the company’s home grown Kirin 960 octa-core processor backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Honor 8 Pro comes with dual 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Honor 8 Pro is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Honor 8 Pro exclusively @ Amazon

OnePlus 5 - Additional 2000 Amazon Pay Cashback on exchange

The newly launched flagship smartphone from OnePlus can fetch you a cashback of Rs 2,000 if you pay via Amazon Pay. The OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch full HD display and is powered by state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor backed by 6GB/8GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64GB. On the photography front, the OnePlus 5 comes with dual 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The OnePlus 5 draws power from a 3,300 mAh battery.